    A safer Africa means we are #StrongerTogether

    KENYA

    02.17.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Shoulder to shoulder, we stand as one. A safer Africa means we are #StrongerTogether.

    Justified Accord 2025 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania, #JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios to sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach, and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.

    (Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)

    Recording(s) "Voyager - Instrumental" by Daniel Deuschle (3:08)
    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Location: KE

