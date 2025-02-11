Shoulder to shoulder, we stand as one. A safer Africa means we are #StrongerTogether.
Justified Accord 2025 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania, #JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios to sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach, and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.
(Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)
Recording(s) "Voyager - Instrumental" by Daniel Deuschle (3:08)
Individual Youtube Creator / Podcaster
Clients No client or brand/company work
Distributions Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly
downloads)
Monetization Included
License Date February 17, 2025
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952652
|VIRIN:
|250217-A-XY121-7623
|Filename:
|DOD_110817022
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.