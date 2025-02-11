video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Shoulder to shoulder, we stand as one. A safer Africa means we are #StrongerTogether.



Justified Accord 2025 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania, #JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios to sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach, and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.



(Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)



Recording(s) "Voyager - Instrumental" by Daniel Deuschle (3:08)

Individual Youtube Creator / Podcaster

Clients No client or brand/company work

Distributions Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly

downloads)

Monetization Included

License Date February 17, 2025