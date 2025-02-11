Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational troops train to counter drones during Justified Accord 2025

    KENYA

    02.15.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Multinational troops from Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and the United States trained to counter drones Feb. 15 during Justified Accord 2025 in Nanyuki, Kenya.

    Justified Accord 2025, the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, is designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and reinforce partnerships in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the exercise integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and improve the ability to conduct complex joint and multinational operations.

    The exercise ran from Feb. 10-21.

    (Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Drone flying midair
    (00:16) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldier and Kenyan instructors speak
    (00:22) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldiers listen
    (00:27) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldier and Kenyan instructors speak
    (00:29) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldier shows drone buster to multinational troops
    (00:37) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational troops test drone buster
    (00:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational troops test drone buster
    (00:49) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational troops test drone buster
    (00:56) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan up to multinational troop with electronic warfare equipment
    (01:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational troops use controller
    (01:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier teaches multinational troops how to see the map on the controller

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 08:28
    Video ID: 952644
    VIRIN: 250215-A-XY121-8720
    Filename: DOD_110816957
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: KE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

