B-Roll: Multinational troops execute airborne supply drop in Kenya during Justified Accord 2025

Multinational troops from Kenya, Somalia, Tanzania and the United States conducted an airborne supply drop Feb. 15 during Justified Accord 2025 in Nanyuki, Kenya.



Justified Accord 2025, the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, is designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and reinforce partnerships in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the exercise integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and improve the ability to conduct complex joint and multinational operations.



The exercise ran from Feb. 10-21.



(Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)