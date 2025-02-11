B-Roll: Multinational troops conduct enemy prisoner of war training at Justified Accord

U.S. forces conducted enemy prisoner of war training Feb. 13 during exercise Justified Accord 2025 in Nanyuki, Kenya.
Justified Accord 2025, the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, is designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and reinforce partnerships in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the exercise integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and improve the ability to conduct complex joint and multinational operations.
(Video by U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952642
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-XY121-5334
|Filename:
|DOD_110816934
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Republic of Kenya (Kenya)