    IMX 2025

    BAHRAIN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Lorenzo Burleson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250212-N-PL185-7031 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 12, 2025) Participants complete an academics exercise at the Maritime Operations Center during International Martime Exercise (IMX) 2025. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952633
    VIRIN: 250212-N-PL185-7031
    Filename: DOD_110816728
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: BH

    This work, IMX 2025, by PO1 Lorenzo Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USN
    IMX25

