Cope North 25 Social Media Reel

Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and U.S. Air Force team up for exercise Cope North 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2025. CN25 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on conducting Combat Air Force training to increase interoperability. This exercise enhances U.S. relationships and interoperability with our regional Allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and compatibility in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
02.13.2025
02.16.2025
B-Roll
952630
250213-F-LX394-1001
DOD_110816712
00:00:40
ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
0
0
