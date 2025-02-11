Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    A commercial highlighting the 68W Combat Medic military occupational specialty in the U.S. Army, Feb. 16, 2025. The video features National Guard, Active Duty, and Army Reserve Soldiers participating in the 68W MOS-T course. It includes space and 5 seconds for a call to action, allowing for official use by the Active Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard as needed. (U.S Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 21:10
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 952624
    VIRIN: 250216-A-AA072-5190
    Filename: DOD_110816674
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medic Commercial, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    commercial
    68W
    us army
    readiness
    National guard

