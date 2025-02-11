Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy rains slow debris removal work

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Footage of water flowing in the streets of Altadena, California, on Feb. 13, 2025, near homes burned in the L.A. Fires. The heavy rains temporarily slowed debris removal work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 17:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952622
    VIRIN: 250214-D-PZ119-3352
    Filename: DOD_110816634
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Debris
    LaWildfires25
    SoCal Wildfire

