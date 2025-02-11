Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cordell Hull Dam releases water after heavy rain event

    CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2025

    Video by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    B-roll video showing the water release from Cordell Hull Dam in Carthage, Tennessee, on Feb. 16, 2025, after a heavy rain event that passed through the region. (USACE Video by Michael Davis

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952620
    VIRIN: 240216-A-US975-1110
    Filename: DOD_110816576
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cordell Hull Dam releases water after heavy rain event, by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Cordell Hull
    flood prevention

