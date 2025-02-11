Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Release Operations at Old Hickory Lock and Dam

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2025

    Video by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In response to rising water levels, Old Hickory Lock and Dam is currently releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water as part of flood control operations along the Cumberland River Feb. 16, 2025.

    This release is aimed at reducing stages downstream ahead of the expected peak in Nashville later today.

    “Recent rainfall and forecasted river crests require constant monitoring and adjustments to our dam operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District. “USACE is actively monitoring water levels 24/7 to ensure systems are operating efficiently and optimally. We are working closely with our state and local partners, taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of rising water levels, balancing capacity across the system, and continuing to prioritize public safety.”

    If you’re in the area, please stay alert and follow any safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

    Avoid riverbanks and unnecessary travel near the dam.These measures are critical to managing flood risk and ensuring safety for everyone downstream. Stay safe, and stay informed!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952614
    VIRIN: 250216-A-RV424-1010
    Filename: DOD_110816468
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Release Operations at Old Hickory Lock and Dam, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

