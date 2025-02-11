Water Release Operations at Old Hickory Lock and Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In response to rising water levels, Old Hickory Lock and Dam is currently releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water as part of flood control operations along the Cumberland River Feb. 16, 2025.



This release is aimed at reducing stages downstream ahead of the expected peak in Nashville later today.



“Recent rainfall and forecasted river crests require constant monitoring and adjustments to our dam operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander of the Nashville District. “USACE is actively monitoring water levels 24/7 to ensure systems are operating efficiently and optimally. We are working closely with our state and local partners, taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of rising water levels, balancing capacity across the system, and continuing to prioritize public safety.”



If you’re in the area, please stay alert and follow any safety guidelines issued by local authorities.



Avoid riverbanks and unnecessary travel near the dam.These measures are critical to managing flood risk and ensuring safety for everyone downstream. Stay safe, and stay informed!



#FloodOperations #OldHickoryLockAndDam #WaterReleases #NashvilleFlooding #PublicSafety #StayAlert