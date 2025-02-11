250214-N-JM423-1002 PORT LOUIS, Mauritius (Feb. 13, 2025) – Kenya Navy sailors practice visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) tactics during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Port Louis, Mauritius, Feb. 13, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Kai)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952612
|VIRIN:
|250214-N-JM423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110816378
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PORT LOUIS, MU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mauritius VBSS Training with Kenya, by PO2 Natalia Kai, identified by DVIDS
