    Mauritius VBSS Training with Kenya

    PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS

    02.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Kai 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250214-N-JM423-1002 PORT LOUIS, Mauritius (Feb. 13, 2025) – Kenya Navy sailors practice visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) tactics during Exercise Cutlass Express 2025 (CE 25) in Port Louis, Mauritius, Feb. 13, 2025. CE 25 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Kai)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952612
    VIRIN: 250214-N-JM423-1002
    Filename: DOD_110816378
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PORT LOUIS, MU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mauritius VBSS Training with Kenya, by PO2 Natalia Kai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

