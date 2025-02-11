Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations participate in the International Tank Challenge on Feb. 16, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.16.2025 11:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

