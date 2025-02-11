USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - GoPro Degraded LFX

Tankers from the United States, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland inspect their vehicles after participating in the degraded live fire exercise during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 16, 2025. The USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 teams from five participating allied and partner for peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2025 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952603
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-EF519-1139
|Filename:
|DOD_110816296
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
