Soldiers complete the 2025 Mesa Marathon

The 13th annual Mesa Marathon was held on Saturday, February 7th and drew more than 15000 runners and spectators from all over the country. The marathon is one of the largest and most popular athletic events in Arizona and serves as a Boston Marathon qualifying race.

Staff Sergeants Cody Sanford and Anthony Munoz are Active Army recruiters assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and serve out of the Mesa Army Recruiting Station in Mesa Arizona. Both Soldiers ran the 13.1-mile portion in under 3 and a half hours while in full military fatigues and carrying weighted ruck sacks and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command flag. This year, the US Army celebrates its 250th birthday, Sanford and Munoz like many other Soldiers perform extraordinary achievements to commemorate our legacy of service and to honor the Army veterans in our communities.