Army CIF Reform

The Army is undergoing a major transformation in how it issues and manages organizational clothing and individual equipment. This change aims to enhance the Soldier's experience at the Central Issue Facility and ensure each Soldier has the right equipment in the right quantity to do their job.
Right-sizing for readiness: CIFs transition from warehouses to storefronts
