    Army CIF Reform

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Video by Lindsay Grant 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army is undergoing a major transformation in how it issues and manages organizational clothing and individual equipment. This change aims to enhance the Soldier's experience at the Central Issue Facility and ensure each Soldier has the right equipment in the right quantity to do their job.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 11:26
    Location: US

    Army Sustainment Command
    Central Issue Facility
    Army Materiel Command (AMC)
    army cif
    cif reform

