Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Website Maintenance Series: Content Purge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2025

    Video by Charlotte Hu 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This Micro-Learning video is a part of the Website Maintenance series and it provides a brief tutorial on Content Purge in the AFPIMS system. This is an important step as it will ensure browsers will seek the latest content related to a particular URL.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 10:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 952513
    VIRIN: 250214-D-FE478-1780
    Filename: DOD_110814565
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Website Maintenance Series: Content Purge, by Charlotte Hu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download