B-Roll: US, Kenya service members conduct K9 medical training at Justified Accord

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) service members participate in the first day of K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9 TCCC) training at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 11, 2025, as part of exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25). Under the instruction of U.S. Army veterinary personnel from the 64th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, KDF handlers practice life-saving techniques, including injury assessment, wound packing, and tourniquet application on military working dog training dummies. The training enhances the ability of KDF handlers to provide emergency veterinary care in operational environments, strengthening multinational veterinary partnerships and improving crisis response readiness.



JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt.1st Class Solomon Navarro)





Description: This video captures K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9 TCCC) training at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 11, 2025.

Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier instructs tourniquet application

(09:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenya Defence Forces personnel engage in practical application of life-saving techniques.

(14:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier instructs bandage application

(20:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenya Defence Forces personnel engage in practical application of life-saving techniques.

(25:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier instructs bandage application