    Drone footage of Solvenian Armed Forces tank crew during USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Slovenian Armed Forces tank crew operates an M75 tank during the defensive maneuver event on Feb. 14, 2025 as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 07:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952490
    VIRIN: 250214-A-GR811-3852
    Filename: DOD_110814253
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    Slovenia
    drone
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    UITC

