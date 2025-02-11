A Slovenian Armed Forces tank crew operates an M75 tank during the defensive maneuver event on Feb. 14, 2025 as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|02.14.2025
|02.14.2025 07:10
|B-Roll
|952490
|250214-A-GR811-3852
|DOD_110814253
|00:05:04
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|4
This work, Drone footage of Solvenian Armed Forces tank crew during USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
