USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Opening Ceremony B-Roll

Tankers from the United States, Denmark, Italy, Slovenia and Switzerland participate in the opening ceremony on Feb. 11, 2025 as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR- AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 teams from five participating allied and partner for peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|02.11.2025
|02.14.2025 05:35
|B-Roll
|952480
|250123-A-XV403-2701
|DOD_110814198
|00:09:33
|GRAFENWOHER, BAYERN, DE
|6
|6
