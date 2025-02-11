2CR’s Ghost Troop execute ambush squad live-fire with Claymore mines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. Designed to increase squad lethality, the exercise provided Soldiers with realistic training on conducting an ambush, a surprise attack from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted enemy. The ambush attack is initiated with an M18A1 Claymore directional anti-personnel mine and tests an infantry squad’s ability to maneuver as a cohesive element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)