    2CR’s Ghost Troop execute ambush squad live-fire with Claymore mines

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. Designed to increase squad lethality, the exercise provided Soldiers with realistic training on conducting an ambush, a surprise attack from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted enemy. The ambush attack is initiated with an M18A1 Claymore directional anti-personnel mine and tests an infantry squad’s ability to maneuver as a cohesive element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.14.2025 05:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952478
    VIRIN: 250212-A-GR811-7651
    Filename: DOD_110814193
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mine

    TAGS

    USA-RC
    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

