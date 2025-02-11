Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Wheel Chair Rugby | Team US vs Team France | B-Roll Package

Team U.S. competing with Team France in the semi final match during the 2025 Invictus Games. In total, 50 competitors represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2025 02:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952463
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-XX948-6319
|PIN:
|250213-C
|Filename:
|DOD_110813974
|Length:
|00:11:42
|Location:
|VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
