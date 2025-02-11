U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Goirigollzarri, an F-15E Strike Eagle pilot assigned to the 301st fighter squadron, talks about the importance of exercise Bamboo Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 21:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|952462
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-CQ040-6373
|Filename:
|DOD_110813947
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Interview with a Pilot Participating in Bamboo Eagle 25-1, by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS
