    12th ATF training at Camp McGregor Broll Package

    CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman DeQuan Simmons 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron and cadres from U.S. Army Task Force Black Scorpion, 2-363rd Training Support Battalion, 12th ATF Airmen from Scott, Barksdale, and Little Rock Air Force Bases and Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducted combat-focused training to ensure joint force maneuver in combat and mission readiness in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952433
    VIRIN: 250114-F-YI895-2001
    Filename: DOD_110813514
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, 12th ATF training at Camp McGregor Broll Package, by SrA DeQuan Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Ft. Bliss
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Scott Air Force Base
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    12th Air Task Force

