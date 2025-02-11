12th ATF training at Camp McGregor Broll Package

Led by the 12th Combat Air Base Squadron and cadres from U.S. Army Task Force Black Scorpion, 2-363rd Training Support Battalion, 12th ATF Airmen from Scott, Barksdale, and Little Rock Air Force Bases and Joint Base Langley-Eustis conducted combat-focused training to ensure joint force maneuver in combat and mission readiness in the Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman De’Quan Simmons)
|01.14.2025
|02.13.2025 16:52
|B-Roll
|952433
|250114-F-YI895-2001
|DOD_110813514
|00:05:15
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|1
