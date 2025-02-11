ICTs demonstrate increased lethality during WSEP 25.02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights the Air Forces first integrated combat turn with live munitions during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 25.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2024. Under normal operations, pilots will shut off an aircraft’s engines, taking teams approximately three hours to complete normal fueling and munitions loading procedures which in return can leave aircraft vulnerable on the ground. However, with the ICT, aircraft are airborne in under half the time increasing the lethality of our aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)