Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st ANGLICO conducts Basic Skills Package 25.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in Basic Skills Package 25.1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14-29, 2025. The BSP provides ANGLICO Marines a baseline in advanced infantry skills, machine gun employment, helicopter rope suspension technique, digital communication, fires planning and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from DeWolfe Music: The Imperative by Brad Stones

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952427
    VIRIN: 250211-M-TE664-1001
    Filename: DOD_110813450
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Fires
    Close Air Support
    1st ANGLICO
    I MIG
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download