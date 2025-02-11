1st ANGLICO conducts Basic Skills Package 25.1

U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in Basic Skills Package 25.1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14-29, 2025. The BSP provides ANGLICO Marines a baseline in advanced infantry skills, machine gun employment, helicopter rope suspension technique, digital communication, fires planning and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from DeWolfe Music: The Imperative by Brad Stones
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952427
|VIRIN:
|250211-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110813450
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.