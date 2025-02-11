1st ANGLICO conducts Basic Skills Package 25.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participates in Basic Skills Package 25.1 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 14-29, 2025. The BSP provides ANGLICO Marines a baseline in advanced infantry skills, machine gun employment, helicopter rope suspension technique, digital communication, fires planning and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from DeWolfe Music: The Imperative by Brad Stones