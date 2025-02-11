Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCPS Recruiting Video

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    Recruiting video for civilian positions at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952402
    VIRIN: 250213-N-NY993-9673
    Filename: DOD_110813074
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLCPS Recruiting Video, by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bremerton
    Fleet Logistics Center
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

