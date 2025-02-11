Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Joint Viking 25: Health Services Capabilities Exchange B-Roll

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Norwegian Army Soldiers with the Norwegian Medical Battalion give a tour of a Norwegian Army medical vehicles to U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a Health Services Capabilities Exchange event in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952392
    VIRIN: 250212-M-FD141-2001
    Filename: DOD_110812877
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO

    TAGS

    2d Marine Division; Norway; 2nd MLG; 2nd Medical Battalion; CLB-2; Allied Partnership

