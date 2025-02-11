Norwegian Army Soldiers with the Norwegian Medical Battalion give a tour of a Norwegian Army medical vehicles to U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a Health Services Capabilities Exchange event in preparation of Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025. U.S. Marines are in Norway as part of Exercise Joint Viking 25, a Norwegian military exercise focusing on arctic cold-weather training and military-to-military engagements. The exercise demonstrates the Marine Corps' unique ability to rapidly deploy during a crisis and aims to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952392
|VIRIN:
|250212-M-FD141-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110812877
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Joint Viking 25: Health Services Capabilities Exchange B-Roll, by Sgt Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.