2CR’s Ghost Troop execute ambush squad live-fire with Claymore mines

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a squad live-fire exercise at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. Designed to increase squad lethality, the exercise provided Soldiers with realistic training on conducting an ambush, a surprise attack from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted enemy. The ambush attack is initiated with an M18A1 Claymore directional anti-personnel mine and tests an infantry squad’s ability to maneuver as a cohesive element. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|02.12.2025
|02.13.2025 13:39
|Video Productions
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
