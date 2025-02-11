Staff Sergeant Niels Huisman speaks about his efforts with the Vermont National Guard Quick Reaction Force team and their flood response efforts. He also speaks about his time in the 40th Army Band.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 11:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|952383
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-WG583-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110812819
|Length:
|00:18:20
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond The Battlefield with Staff Sgt. Niels Huisman, by SMSgt Michael Davis and SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.