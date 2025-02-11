Proper site maintenance includes identifying and appropriately managing outdated content to prevent 404 errors or broken links on your site, which contributes to poor user experience and may negatively impact your search engine optimization, or SEO.
The purpose of this short video on Finding Broken Links is intended to help you identify and find the location of broken links on your site.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952382
|VIRIN:
|250207-O-HC639-8763
|Filename:
|DOD_110812817
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Website Maintenance Series: Redirecting Broken Links, by Gilbert Garcia and Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.