    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Gilbert Garcia and Darline Glaus

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    Proper site maintenance includes identifying and appropriately managing outdated content to prevent 404 errors or broken links on your site, which contributes to poor user experience and may negatively impact your search engine optimization, or SEO.

    The purpose of this short video on Finding Broken Links is intended to help you identify and find the location of broken links on your site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952382
    VIRIN: 250207-O-HC639-8763
    Filename: DOD_110812817
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Website Maintenance Series: Redirecting Broken Links, by Gilbert Garcia and Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    link
    Links
    broken links

