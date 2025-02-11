Around the Air Force: Units of Action, Milestone Launch for U.S.-Japan, and F-35 Crews Test Combat Hot Turns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, senior leaders prepare Airmen as the service transitions into Units of Action as part of the reoptimization, the first bilateral U.S.-Japan cooperative space effort for national security launches, and maintenance crews test refueling and loading munitions on F-35 Lightning IIs with the engines running.