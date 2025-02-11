Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Units of Action, Milestone Launch for U.S.-Japan, and F-35 Crews Test Combat Hot Turns

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, senior leaders prepare Airmen as the service transitions into Units of Action as part of the reoptimization, the first bilateral U.S.-Japan cooperative space effort for national security launches, and maintenance crews test refueling and loading munitions on F-35 Lightning IIs with the engines running.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952370
    VIRIN: 250213-F-UO417-1001
    Filename: DOD_110812674
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

