    2CR Soldiers train on counter-unmanned aerial systems

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Feb. 13 2025
    2CR Soldiers train on Unmanned Aerial Systems operation and defense

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment train on unmanned aerial systems operation and defense at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)


    Runtime: 1;03;46

    ~TIMESTAMPS~
    00;06 Soldiers are briefed about what they are going to do for the day
    00;11 Soldier is explaining what training they will be doing today
    00;16 Soldier talks about the day’s schedule
    00;21 Soldiers listen to speaker
    00;27 Soldiers unpack training equipment
    00;32 Soldiers take out Drone Busters
    00;38 Soldiers operate Drone Busters
    00;43 Soldier holds Drone Buster
    00;47 SKYDO-10 is waiting to be operated
    00;52 SKYDO-10 sits on ground
    00;58 Soldier holds SKYDO-10

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2025 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952353
    VIRIN: 240213-A-FO268-9322
    Filename: DOD_110812348
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers train on counter-unmanned aerial systems, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TIC
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CUAS
    AlwaysReady

