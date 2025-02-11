2CR Soldiers train on counter-unmanned aerial systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Feb. 13 2025

2CR Soldiers train on Unmanned Aerial Systems operation and defense



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment train on unmanned aerial systems operation and defense at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)





Runtime: 1;03;46



~TIMESTAMPS~

00;06 Soldiers are briefed about what they are going to do for the day

00;11 Soldier is explaining what training they will be doing today

00;16 Soldier talks about the day’s schedule

00;21 Soldiers listen to speaker

00;27 Soldiers unpack training equipment

00;32 Soldiers take out Drone Busters

00;38 Soldiers operate Drone Busters

00;43 Soldier holds Drone Buster

00;47 SKYDO-10 is waiting to be operated

00;52 SKYDO-10 sits on ground

00;58 Soldier holds SKYDO-10