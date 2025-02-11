Feb. 13 2025
2CR Soldiers train on Unmanned Aerial Systems operation and defense
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment train on unmanned aerial systems operation and defense at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 13, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
~TIMESTAMPS~
00;06 Soldiers are briefed about what they are going to do for the day
00;11 Soldier is explaining what training they will be doing today
00;16 Soldier talks about the day’s schedule
00;21 Soldiers listen to speaker
00;27 Soldiers unpack training equipment
00;32 Soldiers take out Drone Busters
00;38 Soldiers operate Drone Busters
00;43 Soldier holds Drone Buster
00;47 SKYDO-10 is waiting to be operated
00;52 SKYDO-10 sits on ground
00;58 Soldier holds SKYDO-10
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952353
|VIRIN:
|240213-A-FO268-9322
|Filename:
|DOD_110812348
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers train on counter-unmanned aerial systems, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
