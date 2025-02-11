Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Endurance Lanes and Stress Shoot with Pistols

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers from the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and Slovenia complete endurance events and engage targets during a stress shoot as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Endurance Lanes and Stress Shoot with Pistols, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

