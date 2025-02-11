Soldiers from the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and Slovenia complete endurance events and engage targets during a stress shoot as part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2025 07:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952349
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-XB890-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_110812136
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge - Endurance Lanes and Stress Shoot with Pistols, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
