B-Roll: US, British armed forces establish field training site at Justified Accord

Members of the U.S. Air Force 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron join the British Army 3rd Battalion, The Rifles, 11th Infantry Brigade, 1st (United Kingdom) Division, to assemble the field training area for exercise Justified Accord 2025 at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations center in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 11, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by SETAF-AF and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)



(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: 818th MSAS personnel give directions for offloading

(00:08) LONG SHOT: Flatbed trucks arrive with simulated military vehicles

(00:16) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers offload vehicles

(00:24) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemember discuss vehicle placement

(00:33) CLOSE SHOT: Flatbed trucks arrive with simulated military vehicles

(00:41) CLOSE SHOT: Simulated vehicle offloaded the flatbed

(01:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers offload and position vehicle

(01:10) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers offload vehicle

(01:17) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers offload vehicle

(01:22) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. disassemble a simulated vehicle prior to offloading

(01:27) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. servicemember provides direction

(01:35) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. servicemember unstraps vehicle from flatbed truck

(01:44) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers lift simulated vehicle from flatbed truck

(01:49) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. servicemember guides flatbed truck into position

(01:57) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and U.K. servicemembers reassemble simulated vehicle