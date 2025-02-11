Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 conducts search in Palisades

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Video by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pacific Palisades, CA (Jan 19, 2025) - Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 conducts search operations in Pacific Palisade area for LA wildfires.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952322
    VIRIN: 250119-D-IK031-5195
    Filename: DOD_110811377
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 conducts search in Palisades, by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    LAWildfire25

