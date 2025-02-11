Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon hosts 4th Quarter Load Competition

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Wing compete in a load competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 7, 2025. Crews tested their precision and accuracy in loading munitions onto MQ-9 and AC-130 gunship aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Morlan)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952309
    VIRIN: 250207-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_110811161
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    MQ-9
    AC-130
    weapons
    load comp

