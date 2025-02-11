The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing successfully concluded Exercise Sentry Aloha 25-1 on Feb. 12, 2025, bringing together joint military participants from across the country to conduct large-scale training operations throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The exercise spanned multiple locations, including the island of Hawaii, Kauai, and key installations on Oahu such as Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Sentry Aloha 25-1 provided a unique opportunity for Air National Guard, Air Force, and Department of Defense personnel to enhance combat readiness, improve interoperability, and refine mission capabilities in a realistic and cost-effective training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Roann Gatdula)
|02.12.2025
|02.12.2025 17:10
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
