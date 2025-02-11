Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01 B-roll

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, participated in Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 1 to 8, 2025. ML 25-01 simulated a deployment to assess DM's readiness and tested the Air Force's new deployable combat wing initiative. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952305
    VIRIN: 250212-F-AR459-3200
    Filename: DOD_110811114
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ARIZONA, US

