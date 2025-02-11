U.S. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, participated in Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb. 1 to 8, 2025. ML 25-01 simulated a deployment to assess DM's readiness and tested the Air Force's new deployable combat wing initiative. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952305
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-AR459-3200
|Filename:
|DOD_110811114
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 25-01 B-roll, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
