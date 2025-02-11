DTS Submitting Vouchers

In this video, HQ RIO provides IRs with step-by-step instructions for filling out a travel voucher in DTS. There are some unique steps for different types of orders—be sure to pay attention to these if they apply.
Chapter Suggestions:
1:11: What You’ll Need to Create a Travel Voucher
1:47 Creating a Voucher
9:29: Vouchers for Different Orders Types
13:50: Reminders and More Information
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 16:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952301
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-QU482-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110811091
|Length:
|00:14:18
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
