DTS Submitting Vouchers

In this video, HQ RIO provides IRs with step-by-step instructions for filling out a travel voucher in DTS. There are some unique steps for different types of orders—be sure to pay attention to these if they apply.



Chapter Suggestions:

1:11: What You’ll Need to Create a Travel Voucher

1:47 Creating a Voucher

9:29: Vouchers for Different Orders Types

13:50: Reminders and More Information