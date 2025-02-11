Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTS Submitting Vouchers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    In this video, HQ RIO provides IRs with step-by-step instructions for filling out a travel voucher in DTS. There are some unique steps for different types of orders—be sure to pay attention to these if they apply.

    Chapter Suggestions:
    1:11: What You’ll Need to Create a Travel Voucher
    1:47 Creating a Voucher
    9:29: Vouchers for Different Orders Types
    13:50: Reminders and More Information

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 16:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952301
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1006
    Filename: DOD_110811091
    Length: 00:14:18
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS Submitting Vouchers, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download