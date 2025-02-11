Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ RIO Readiness and Training Video

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    Individual Reservists can learn about the readiness requirements they must meet to be in a ready status. This video covers medical, fitness, security clearance, upgrade training, and the Family Care Plan requirements.

    The video runs for 7:30. If you want to use chapters, you can consider these divisions:
    0:20 – Readiness Requirements
    5:14 - IMA Battle Rhythm Calendar
    5:57 - Reminders and More Information

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952295
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1004
    Filename: DOD_110810968
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQ RIO Readiness and Training Video, by TSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness

