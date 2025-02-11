Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ RIO Formal School Requests

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    All Individual Reservists will be required to attend formal training at some point in their careers. This video covers how to successfully submit a formal school request. Visit HQ RIO’s Formal Schools webpage for more information and the formal school request guide.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952290
    VIRIN: 241001-F-QU482-1003
    Filename: DOD_110810934
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: COLORADO, US

