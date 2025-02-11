HQ RIO Formal School Requests

All Individual Reservists will be required to attend formal training at some point in their careers. This video covers how to successfully submit a formal school request. Visit HQ RIO’s Formal Schools webpage for more information and the formal school request guide.
