Pacific Palisades, California (January 18, 2025) - Urban Search and Rescue K9 team from Task Force 3 and Los Angeles Fire Fighters conduct targeted house search missions in Pacific Palisades
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952285
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-IK031-6829
|Filename:
|DOD_110810890
|Length:
|00:09:48
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAR K9 dogs conduct search missions in Pacific Palisades, by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.