Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAR K9 dogs conduct search missions in Pacific Palisades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Video by Kevin Nha 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pacific Palisades, California (January 18, 2025) - Urban Search and Rescue K9 team from Task Force 3 and Los Angeles Fire Fighters conduct targeted house search missions in Pacific Palisades

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952285
    VIRIN: 250120-D-IK031-6829
    Filename: DOD_110810890
    Length: 00:09:48
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAR K9 dogs conduct search missions in Pacific Palisades, by Kevin Nha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download