    Meet NAVFAC Southwest Contract Specialist Mayette Eay

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    SAN DIEGO - NAVFAC Southwest Contract Specialist Mayette Eay talks about NAVFAC Southwest Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego's pre construction for MCRD San Diego's replacement of asphalt and concrete road surfaces project, Feb. 10 in San Diego.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 13:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952264
    VIRIN: 250210-N-AJ460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110810486
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

