    Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute an ambush squad live-fire at Grafenwöhr Training Area

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute a squad live-fire at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Grafenwöhr, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The squad live fire provided Soldiers with realistic training on conducting an ambush and increased squad lethality. An ambush is a surprise attack from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted enemy. The ambush is initiated with an M18A1 claymore and tests an infantry squad’s ability to maneuver as a cohesive element.
    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

