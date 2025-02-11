Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute an ambush squad live-fire at Grafenwöhr Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment execute a squad live-fire at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Grafenwöhr, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The squad live fire provided Soldiers with realistic training on conducting an ambush and increased squad lethality. An ambush is a surprise attack from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted enemy. The ambush is initiated with an M18A1 claymore and tests an infantry squad’s ability to maneuver as a cohesive element.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)