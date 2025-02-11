Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll NAWDC 10-22-2024 Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    B-Roll NAWDC 10-22-2024 Part 2
    Various Training Aircraft of NAWDC, TOPGUN, Maverick, SEAWOLF, RWWS, Strike, F-16 Adversary, etc.
    Sikorsky Seahawk, F-16, VFC-13, F/A-18E Super Hornet, RDML Spencer Boeing F-A-18E/F Super Hornet.
    Footage by Timothy Klanderud

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952254
    VIRIN: 241022-N-KF756-9334
    Filename: DOD_110810271
    Length: 00:30:17
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll NAWDC 10-22-2024 Part 2, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seahawk
    F-16
    Seawolf
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    TOPGUN Maverick

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download