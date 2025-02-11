Instructor James Gibb and Jeremiah Renfro, counter-unmanned aerial systems trainers, instruct a course using virtual reality systems for U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952252
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-FO268-5812
|Filename:
|DOD_110810236
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers use virtual reality for counter-unmanned aerial systems training, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.