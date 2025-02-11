Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers use virtual reality for counter-unmanned aerial systems training

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Instructor James Gibb and Jeremiah Renfro, counter-unmanned aerial systems trainers, instruct a course using virtual reality systems for U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers to identify, detect, and defeat enemy small drones. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952252
    VIRIN: 250212-A-FO268-5812
    Filename: DOD_110810236
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers use virtual reality for counter-unmanned aerial systems training, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

