B-52H Stratofortress arrival at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2 B-Roll

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. BTF 25-2 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)
|02.11.2025
|02.12.2025 11:49
|B-Roll
|952247
|250211-F-LQ040-9626
|2001
|DOD_110810175
|00:02:52
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|1
|1
