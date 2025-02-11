Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52H Stratofortress arrival at RAF Fairford for BTF 25-2 B-Roll

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 11, 2025. BTF 25-2 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025
    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    69 EBS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Interoperability and Readiness
    BTF 25-2

