Hegseth Delivers Opening Remarks for Ukraine Defense Meeting

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers opening remarks at the 26th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels, Feb. 12, 2025. Hegseth reiterated President Donald J. Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible and highlighted the need for increased European leadership on security assistance to Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952219
|Filename:
|DOD_110809943
|Length:
|00:07:42
|Location:
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
