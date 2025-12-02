Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth Delivers Opening Remarks for Ukraine Defense Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    02.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers opening remarks at the 26th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels, Feb. 12, 2025. Hegseth reiterated President Donald J. Trump's commitment to a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible and highlighted the need for increased European leadership on security assistance to Ukraine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 952219
    Filename: DOD_110809943
    Length: 00:07:42
    Location:

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth Delivers Opening Remarks for Ukraine Defense Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand
    secdefhegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download