US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Hettinger, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation officer in charge, and Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. “Spasz” Klapwijk, 313th Tactical Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, discuss exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Exercise Point Blank highlight the importance of ensuring airmen are capable of performing their responsibilities in a new environment, while also focusing on the partnership of our NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|02.12.2025
|02.12.2025 09:30
|Package
|952218
|250212-F-YU294-2001
|DOD_110809941
|00:01:54
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|0
|0
