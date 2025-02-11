Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, RAF partners host Point Blank 25-1

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Hettinger, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation officer in charge, and Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. “Spasz” Klapwijk, 313th Tactical Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, discuss exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Exercise Point Blank highlight the importance of ensuring airmen are capable of performing their responsibilities in a new environment, while also focusing on the partnership of our NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:30
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    RAF
    Exercise
    RNAF
    Point Blank
    48FW
    100ARW

