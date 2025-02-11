Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Launching the mission: The importance of 48 FW crew chiefs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah King, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, discusses daily operations of his career field at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Pilots rely on crew chiefs to keep their aircraft in peak condition, allowing them to focus on their missions without concern for mechanical failures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 09:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952217
    VIRIN: 250212-F-YU294-1001
    Filename: DOD_110809933
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Launching the mission: The importance of 48 FW crew chiefs, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    48FW
    495FGS
    494FGS
    493FGS
    492FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download