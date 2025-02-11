Launching the mission: The importance of 48 FW crew chiefs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah King, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, discusses daily operations of his career field at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 12, 2025. Pilots rely on crew chiefs to keep their aircraft in peak condition, allowing them to focus on their missions without concern for mechanical failures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)